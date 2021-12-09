Boss delighted with four points that get Worthing FC back on track

Worthing celebrate on their way to beating Cray Wanderers / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Adam Hinshelwood’s side have taken four points from six in the past week with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Cray Wanderers on Saturday and a 2-2 draw at Haringey on Tuesday night.

It’s a good comeback after Worthing lost at home to Cheshunt in the league and Dorking in the FA Trophy.

First-half goals by Ollie Pearce and Danny Barker saw off Cray while early second-half efforts by Marvin Armstrong and Joel Colbran earned a point in north London.

“Four points from six adds up to a good week and keeps us going in the right direction,” said Hinshelwood.

“Could it have been six? Maybe but the Haringey game could have gone either way at the end.

“It was a very stop-start game. It was full of stoppages and they seemed to take an age to take goal kicks and that sort of thing.

“We started well and it was a great header by Luca Cocoorrachio to open the scoring, but unfortunately in the wrong net! But we showed a great response at the start of the second half. It looked like an inspired half-time team talk but it wasn’t – we just told the lads to go and show what they could do.

“After going 2-1 up we were hit by a sucker punch - a shot from 25 yards that skidded off the 3G and beat Harrison Male. After that we rallied and gave it a good go.

“But a point away from home is okay if you’re winning at home.”

And winning at home is exactly what the Mackerel Men did on Saturday against Cray.

Hinshelwood said: “We were 2-0 up before half-time and it was the first time in a while we’d had that sort of cushion. The players managed it well and I didn’t think we were ever in danger after that.”

Hinshelwood is not best pleased with the number of awkward midweek trips his side are being handed.

The trip to Haringey was their fifth midweek away league game – and next Tuesday they’re off to mid-table Margate.