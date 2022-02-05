Bosham: the football club where family links are everything

Bosham's current under-16s

When it comes to sustainability at a football club you’ll have to look hard to find a club better at it than Bosham.

The chairman is an ex-youth and senior player and had a successful spell as assistant boss. One first team joint manager is a previous player and captain; the other has been managing Bosham teams for 15 years.

The U16s are managed by the first team captain who came through the youth set-up, and he is assisted by first team keeper – son of the chairman.

The U18 manager is a regular assistant ref for first team games. The development squad is managed by previous players and the groundsman is a previous player and manager whose 17-year-old son is breaking into the development squad.

The success is based on the foundations of investing in people, with many of the coaches and committee members qualifications funded by the club and a great ethos of working together.

Funding and maintaining a grassroots football club is tough but the impact of Covid has led to a greater need for sponsorship. And Paul Street of Street’s Electrical explained why he had sponsored Bosham U16s.

“As a previous youth and reserve player for Bosham, I’ve seen first hand the energy and dedication that goes into running this great club. The club provided me with the foundations to enjoy the sport, keep fit and make some great friends for life; a key part of my social development.