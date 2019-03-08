Bosham do it by the Brook to defeat Jarvis

Bosham enjoyed a terrific afternoon at Walton Lane as they beat Jarvis Brook 5-3 to avenge their loss to them earlier in the season.

George Briance hit his first double for the club as they fought bravely to claim the points.

Mutual respect for scorer George Briance from team-mates Alex Jarrom and Ben Metherell / Picture by Kate Shemilt

After only seven minutes Alex Jarrom had a chance to break the deadlock when found at the back post by Alex Barnes. Barnes worked space on the right and sent in a teasing cross to Jarrom but his effort went wide.

The Reds’ competitive start was halted by a harsh penalty awarded against keeper Harley Redman on the ten-minute mark. Top scorer Daryl King dispatched the spot-kick to put the visitors in front.

Briance was the beneficiary of a poor attempted clearance from a corner and struck home a sumptuous first-time effort that flew into the top corner with keeper Alex Gunn well beaten.

Barnes put the Robins in front within two minutes, latching on to a good pass and, despite attention from defender Dan Wright, he sent an exquisite chip over Gunn’s head into net.

Who are Sussex football's best-supported sides?

Chichester students claim football crown

Jarvis Brook looked shellshocked and there were some harsh words among their players. This seemed to galvanise Brook, who pushed forward.

Soon after the half-hour King drew them level, albeit with a bit of good fortune. King drove into the box and, with Redman on-rushing, poked the ball towards goal and saw it somehow squeeze under the Bosham keeper. King jumped up and got to the loose ball first and stabbed it into the empty net.

Right on half-time Jarvis Brook got their noses in front for the second time as Bosham failed to deal with a corner effectively. The clearance was headed back into the danger zone by Ollie Hylands and Dan Lawrence nodded home.

A breathless half ended moments after Briance grabbed his second of the game in the third minute of injury time. Barnes again found room for a cross and Briance rose to head home to make it 3-3.

Bosham came out after the break with renewed vigour, with injured Nick Edgington replaced by Kieran Magee, giving Bosham another striking option.

Soon after the hour, Jarrom prodded the Reds into a deserved lead. Briance drove a free-kick low into the box and it seemed to miss everyone until Jarrom, in a central position in the area, stuck out a boot and diverted the ball into the net past a stranded Gunn.

Bosham continued to press and sub Zach Willett started to find space behind the visiting back-line as the Reds threatened to run riot.

Bosham sealed the deal as Magee nabbed a fifth. Willett burst clear but unselfishly slid the ball across the area to the waiting Magee, who had a simple tap-in to give the Reds a two-goal cushion.

Bosham: Redman, Metherell, Briance, Clark, Bulbeck, Reddington, Barnes, Crabb, Edgington, Bishop, Jarrom. Subs: Magee, N Redman, Willett.