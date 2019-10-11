Bosham Cop a big defeat - East Dean downed by Sompting

Bosham let in seven at Copthorne in the SCFL - while East Dean lost to Sompting in a West Sussex League clash

Copthorne 7 Bosham 0

SCFL division two

A second-half blitz from Copthorne gave them an emphatic win against a Bosham side who lacked quality and were easily picked apart as their troubles on the road came back to haunt them.

The first half took a while to get going but the hosts were in front when early pressure paid dividends as striker Josh Allard netted the first goal on an afternoon when he went on to get a hat-trick.

By then Harvey Weddell had seen his firm header go just wide of the mark but Allard put them ahead with a quality strike curled around the outstretched hand of keeper Harley Redman.

Approaching the half hour, Nick Edgington got his head to a cross from Joseph Zemeitis but Copthorne keeper Jamie Craven made a comfortable save.

Redman made a stunning save from Jack Jenkins, who took advantage of a gaping hole in the Bosham defence.

Bosham had the better of things before the break and were unfortunate not to draw level with Ben Bishop and Zemeitis going close.

Bosham’s hopes of a turn-around after the break were swiftly dashed by a quic fire double from Jenkins as Bosham capitulated. First Jenkins found the net with a sumptuous finish, then he rounded off a blistering counter attack after a pinpoint pass from team-mate Craig Merchant.

Just after the hour the game was effectively over when Allard netted his second, poking home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

Copthorne soon had a fifth through Stuart Cammeron, who headed in strongly at the back stick from a great cross from substitute Ryan Fenton.

Fenton made his mark with a screamer of a free-kick, then Allard rounded off the perfect day for Copthorne with a sliding finish.

Bosham move on to cup duties now with a home tie against Wadhurst this week in the SFCA Intermediate Cup.

Bosham: H Redman, Zemeitis, N Redman, Briance, Penny, Edgington, Crabb, Cooper, Woolcombe, Bishop, Ruston. Subs Harris.

ALAN PRICE

East Dean 1 Sompting 3

West Sussex League Championship south

East Dean lost out in this battle of the top two.

It was a fiesty contest and the Dean drew first blood when a Sam Nicholson cross found Jason Houghton, whose spectacular bicycle kick flew past the keeper and in.

The away side levelled by half-time and after the break, as East Dean pushed forward, the visitors counter-attacked, which resulted in Sompting taking a 2-1 lead.

The Dean continued to fight back but a looping free-kick made it 3-1 to Sompting to end East Dean’s winning streak.

East Dean MoM was Scott Rafferty.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Millard, Bann, Freeman, Nicholson, Richards, Rafferty, Hood, Houghton, Freeman. Subs: Reed, Dray, Wheeler, Ferre.

RICHARD BRANT