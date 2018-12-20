Bosham bouncing towards Christmas ... Selsey and Sidlesham ready for derby day

Bosham continued their superb recent form with a third win on the bounce on a wet and windy afternoon, triumphing 2-1 away to Worthing Town.

The re-invigorated Reds enjoyed a fine pre-Christmas feast of football to continue their recovery.

Just seven minutes had elapsed when Bosham took the lead as Conor Crabb unleashed a superb free-kick from 30 yards which flew past keeper Shane Felton and into the top corner.

With the wind and rain at their backs, Bosham were controlling the game with the blue and blacks struggling to get out of their half.

Bosham almost doubled their lead on 20 minutes when debutant Raj King broke clear towards the box and sent over a sweet cross, only to see Ben Bishop head just over the bar from yards out.

The Robins continued to press and keeper Harley Redman looked cold between the sticks, such was the lack of attacking momentum from Worthing.

But the second half brought a new course to the match.

Only five minutes had passed in the second period when the hosts equalised through the dangerous Kane Finch. Lloyd Chapman worked space down the left and sent in a dangerous cross that Redman failed to take cleanly, allowing Finch to steal in a poke the ball home to drag the hosts level.

The hosts were buzzing with the conditions more in their favour and could have edged in front only for a good chance to be fired wide.

Bosham had to regroup and adjust their game to suit the conditions and did so, with players keeping the ball on the deck and upping the pace to counter tiring legs in the Worthing side.

Bosham began to rip the Worthing defence apart with Bishop and James Ruston both having good opportunities before Ruston deservedly put Bosham back in front with a calm finish past Felton ,having been put through on goal by Crabb.

In the increasing gloom Bosham continued to impress and only an offside flag stopped Bishop adding a third. Incredible defending denied Ruston as the Reds ramped up the pressure.

Pat Bulbeck drew an excellent save from Felton after quality build-up play from Bishop and Ruston.

Late on Bishop had another golden chance to seal on the win. His pace was too much for Felton who clattered him but the Bosham striker stayed on his feet – but being off balance meant his effort went agonisingly wide of an empty net.

Bosham held firm to confirm the win which further boosts their place in the table.

With bottom side Ferring due to visit Walton Lane on Saturday, the Robins will be confident they can continue their recent fine run.

Bosham: Redman, Bulbeck, Briance, Buxton, Reynolds, Hurst, Crabb, Hargreaves, Ruston, Bishop, King. Sub: Hancock.

* SCFL division-one and two teams face a busy Christmas period.

Fifth-placed Selsey and 12th-placed Sidlesham, who swapped managers Daren Pearce and Steve Bailey in the summer, will be facing each other at the High Street Ground at 11am on Boxing Day.

Also in division one, Midhurst play this Saturday at home to Storrington.