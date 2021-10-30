Action from Bognor's 5-0 win over Waltham Abbey at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor wallop Waltham Abbey - picture special

Bognor breezed into the first round of the FA Trophy with a 5-0 home beating of Waltham Abbey.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 7:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 7:52 pm

Nathan Odokonyero led the way with a 12-minute first-half hat-trick and strikes from Jordy Mongoy and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts added the gloss to put Bognor in Monday's draw. See pictures from the victory by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.

