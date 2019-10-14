Bognor v Potters Bar - picture special

A mix of goalkeeping howlers and defensive weaknesses in the second half condemned them to defeat after a goalless first half. It was a big step back after progress in the previous two games, which brought wins over Haringey and Leatherhead. Tommy McMillan was there to take photos and you can see a selection of them in the pages that follow. Also pictured are the club's stewards with their new accreditation certificates and local young Bognor and Whyke footballers who were mascots. Get the Observer, out on Thursday, for all the reaction to the defeat and a look ahead to the visit to leaders Folkestone on Saturday.

Rocks v Potters Bar in pictures Action from Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Bognor stewards with their new accreditation / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Action from Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Action from Rocks v Potters Bar / Picture: Tommy McMillan

