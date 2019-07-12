Bognor start on the road - and face Horsham and Worthing in first month

Bognor will start their season at Bishop's Stortford - but won't have to wait long for their first couple of Sussex derbies of 2019-20.

They host Horsham on Tuesday, August 13 and go to Worthing on bank holiday Monday, August 26.

Boxing Day brings a trip to Lewes while the Worthing return at Nyewood Lane is on New Year's Day.

The visit to Horsham comes on Tuesday, February 18, while Lewes visit the Nye Camp on Easter Monday, April 13.

A few Saturdays in the first half of the season have been left blank for potential FA Cup and FA Trophy ties and there's also a weekend off just before Christmas.

Here are the full fixtures - get a copy to cut out and keep in next week's (July 18) Bognor Observer.

Sat Aug 10 Bishops Stortford A

Tue Aug 13 Horsham H

Sat Aug 17 Wingate & Finchley A

Sat Aug 24 Cheshunt H

Mon Aug 26 Worthing A

Sat Aug 31 Carshalton Athletic H

Sat Sep 14 East Thurrock United A

Sat Sep 21 Bowers & Pitsea A

Sat Sep 28 Haringey Borough H

Tue Oct 1 Leatherhead H

Sat Oct 5 Margate A

Sat Oct 12 Potters Bar Town H

Sat Oct 19 Folkestone Invicta A

Wed Oct 23 Kingstonian A

Sat Nov 2 Enfield Town H

Sat Nov 9 Corinthian-Casuals A

Sat Nov 16 Merstham H

Sat Nov 23 Brightlingsea Regent H

Sat Nov 30 Hornchurch A

Sat Dec 7 Carshalton Athletic A

Sat Dec 14 Cray Wanderers H

Thu Dec 26 Lewes A

Wed Jan 1 Worthing H

Sat Jan 4 Margate H

Sat Jan 11 Leatherhead A

Sat Jan 18 Folkestone Invicta H

Sat Jan 25 Potters Bar Town A

Sat Feb 1 Kingstonian H

Sat Feb 8 Enfield Town A

Sat Feb 15 Bishops Stortford H

Tue Feb 18 Horsham A

Sat Feb 22 Haringey Borough A

Sat Feb 29 Bowers & Pitsea H

Sat Mar 7 Merstham A

Sat Mar 14 Corinthian-Casuals H

Sat Mar 21 Wingate & Finchley H

Sun Mar 29 Cray Wanderers A

Sat Apr 4 East Thurrock United H

Sat Apr 11 Cheshunt A

Mon Apr 13 Lewes H

Sat Apr 18 Brightlingsea Regent A

Sat Apr 25 Hornchurch H