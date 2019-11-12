Bognor romp to 6-1 win at Margate

Brilliant Bognor made it SEVEN wins in a row - and a sixth straight away win - with a 6-1 triumph at Margate, led by a James Crane hat-trick.

They went 2-0 up early on through Dan Smith and James Crane before Margate pulled one back through Adem Ramadan a couple of minutes into the second half.

But Bognor took charge after that and goals by Ashton Leigh, Crane with two more to complete a treble and Doug Tuck earned them their biggest away win of the campaign.

In the space of 25 days Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have led their side to wins at Folkestone, Kingstonian, Uxbridge, Bowers and Pitsea, Storrington and now Margate - as well as at home to East Thurrock.

It's an amazing turnaround after a poor start to the season that left them in the bottom three and with Pearce and Blake under fire from fans.

They aim to continue their recent run when they host Merstham on Saturday.

Full report from Margate v Rocks here on Wednesday morning.