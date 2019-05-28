Bognor Regis Town player presentation night - best of the pictures

The Rocks ended up having an indifferent league season but did win the Sussex Senior Cup. The players' efforts - and that of the people who make the club tick off the field - were celebrated at the traditional player presentation night hosted by the supporters' club. Tommy McMillan was there to capture the awards. Winners: 100 appearances awards - Chad Field, Calvin Davies & Dan Lincoln; 300 appearances - Doug Tuck; Sportsman's award - Lee Roberts; Chairman's Cup - Harvey Whyte; Goal of the season - Bradley Lethbridge v Leatherhead; Most Improved Player - Joe Tomlinson; Kevin Clement Trophy (leading goalscorer) - Jimmy Muitt; Players' player - Harvey Whyte.

