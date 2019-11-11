Bognor off to Kent in FA Trophy - Hastings or Whitehawk go to Dorset - Eastbourne land home tie

Bognor will go to Tonbridge Angels in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy, while the winners of the Hastings-Whitehawk replay will go to Weymouth.

Eastbourne Borough had more luck with the draw - they will be at home to Westfield or Hartley Wintney.

The 40 ties at the next stage are scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23. Winning clubs will pick up £3,750 from the competition's prize fund, while losing clubs will take home £1,250.

The draw in full:

1 Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harriers

2 York City v Altrincham

3 Workington v Farsley Celtic

4 Hednesford Town v Nantwich Town or Coalville Town

5 Runcorn Linnets or Prescot Cables v FC United of Manchester

6 Darlington v Gainsborough Trinity

7 Gloucester City v Bradford (Park Avenue)

8 Blyth Spartans v Alfreton Town

9 Brackley Town v Chester

10 Stourbridge or Lancaster City v South Shields

11 Guiseley v AFC Telford United

12 Matlock Town v Barwell or Redditch United

13 Colne v Southport

14 King’s Lynn Town v Hereford

15 Atherton Collieries v Boston United

16 Peterborough Sports v Kettering Town

17 Halesowen Town v Gateshead

18 Leamington v Spennymoor Town

19 Dulwich Hamlet v Chippenham Town

20 Bath City v Gosport Borough

21 Sholing or Barton Rovers v Hitchin Town or Bedfont Sports or Paulton Rovers

22 Tonbridge Angels v Bognor Regis Town

23 Weymouth v Hastings United or Whitehawk

24 Chelmsford City v Hungerford Town

25 Havant & Waterlooville v Cinderford Town

26 Carshalton Athletic or Frome Town v Tooting & Mitcham United

27 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree or Folkestone Invicta

28 Braintree Town v Yate Town

29 Metropolitan Police or Biggleswade Town v Taunton Town or Aveley

30 Blackfield & Langley or Kingstonian v AFC Sudbury

31 Eastbourne Borough v Westfield or Hartley Wintney

32 Leatherhead v Dorking Wanderers

33 Concord Rangers v Slough Town

34 Maidstone United v Dartford

35 Haringey Borough v Hemel Hempstead Town

36 Wealdstone v Royston Town

37 Oxford City v Hornchurch

38 Billericay Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough

39 Welling United v St Albans City

40 Salisbury v Hayes & Yeading United or Soham Town Rangers