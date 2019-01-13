Bognor hotshot Muitt can lead the promotion charge

Jimmy Muitt has been urged to maintain his fine form to spearhead a Rocks challenge on a promotion bid through the play-offs in the Bostik premier.

Mercurial Muitt bagged a double, one from the penalty spot, to help Bognor snare a 2-0 victory at Burgess Hill Town and keep alive their hopes of pushing for the chance to go up. It takes his recent tally to five in four games, and 13 league goals for the season.

The win over the Hillians in this Sussex derby clash means Jack Pearce's men have picked up four triumphs in the past six games -- and now go into the next game, at home to Potters Bar Town this Saturday, sitting in fifth spot in the table.

Coach Robbie Blake expects more of the same from Muitt and his team-mates. In an interview with Lee Roberts of Rocks Radio, he said: "We had to dig in second half and got a 'maybe' lucky penalty but other than that we were defending for our lives towards the end.

"Their lad's missed a chance with two minutes to go and then we've gone on to make the game comfortable with another great finish from Jimmy, he took his goals very well and that is very pleasing. For the last couple of weeks he has been flying and long may that continue because he is a valuable asset to us.

"It was a real good classic derby game, end to end, goalmouth action and it was nice for our keeper Dan Lincoln to get a clean sheet and the back four coming off the back of a disappointing defeat at Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday and I think you can see when we have a decent team out we are a match for anyone.

"If you look at the table it puts us in the play-offs so we need to keep trying to push on and hopefully by the end of the season we are in and around it."

But the three points came at a cost with yet another injury to a key player with central defender Gary Charman. The recent recruit from Burgess Hill took to Twitter to report: "Gutted to report that l have broken my shoulder. Just waiting to hear next steps. The road to recovery begins now."

Meanwhile, Pompey youngster Bard Lethbridge missed the game through a groin injury but is expect to come back into the fold when fit, while Dan Smith may seek to go on loan to National League club.