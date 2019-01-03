Bognor delighted by verdict on Brighton and Hove Albion defender

Brighton have told Bognor left-back Joe Tomlinson can continue his Nyewood Lane loan spell.

The Seagulls under-23 defender has been one of the most consistent performers in the Bognor team since he arrived at the Lane at the start of the season but there had been fears he could be called back to the Amex.

But now Albion have told Bostik premier promotion hopefuls Bognor he can stay with them.

Rocks secretary Simon Cook said: "We are delighted to announce that we have extended the loan of Joe Tomlinson today, until the end of the season.

"We are really grateful to Brighton & H A who have been very co-operative in facilitating this loan. Joe and his family are also delighted that he can continue to play for Bognor."

Tomlinson was the centre of the attention at Bognor on Boxing Day when he scored his first Rocks goal to equalise against Lewes - then got another six minutes later to put them 2-1 up.

Tomlinson shows Rocks strikers how it's done

Lewes hit back to draw 2-2 but Tomlinson, with his family in attendance, was named man of the match.

Bognor have been hit by a series of defensive injuries this season and having Tomlinson to call on week in week out has been a huge bonus.