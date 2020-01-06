Bognor delighted as key player signs new deal

Rocks keeper Amadou Tangara has handed Bognor a huge boost by signing a new contract at Nyewood Lane until the end of next season.

Tangara, 27, has put pen to paper after an impressive spell since joining the club in October and turning in a string of dazzling displays that made him a fans' favourite. His performances helped turn around the fortunes of the Rocks after a poor start to the campaign -- and have earned him two supporters' player of the month awards on the spin.

The move to tie down the former Kingstonian, Merstham and Dulwich Hamlet custodian is seen very much as a statement of intent by Bognor bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake.

Pearce said: "Amadou is a fine keeper and has become a very popular figure at the club for both his performances on the pitch and his affable manner. We are delighted to get this commitment from him as we try to build as a team and a club.

"We're constantly trying to improve the squad within the financial parameters we have in place and this won't change as we try to push once more for a play-off place as the remainder of the season unfolds."

Tangara, who hails from the Ivory Coast, couldn't help Bognor slipping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Margate on Saturday in the BetVictor Premier division -- a disappointing defeat coming hot on the heels of a 3-0 reverse at home to rivals Worthing.

But he took to Twitter to reaffirm his commitment to the cause and urged his team-mates to pull together to get back to chalking up victories.

He said: "The last two games we were nowhere near our best, and we are well aware of that! in moments like this we need to stick together as one unit and work hard and show mental strength. We will get back to winning ways surely. The Rocks fans deserve better and we will perform better."

Bognor get the chance to get back on track when they go to Leatherhead this coming Saturday.