Bognor coach Blake answers fans who are asking him: Are you staying?

Bognor coach Robbie Blake insists he wants to stay at Nyewood Lane, saying: The adventure’s only just begun.

Fans have been asking the former Bradford and Burnley striker about his future as they look to next season and wonder whether the Rocks can mount a serious bid for promotion.

There’s been concern Blake could move on but he says he has thoroughly enjoyed working alongside manager Jack Pearce and being involved with the club and fans.

In response to a question about his future on Twitter from fan Simon Pegg, Blake said: “I will be there as long as the club and the supporters want me. Love it here and the journey only just beginning.”

Then, replying to fan Lou Chamberlain when she thanked Blake for his efforts, he said: “I should be saying thanks and shaking your hand for the support you’ve given me and the team.”

Bognor are set for a mid-table finish after their play-off challenge faded over the final couple of months of the season.

Their final league game is at Folkestone on Saturday, but they play Burgess Hill in the Sussex Senior Cup final on May 7.