Bognor, Chichester City, Selsey and Midhurst midweek matches are all OFF

Storm Brendan has played havoc with tonight's local football programme.

Chichester City have called off their home Isthmian south east fixture against Herne Bay in the because of a waterlogged pitch.

Selsey's match at Billingshurst in division one of the Southern Combination League has also been called off.

Midhurst's fixture away to Worthing United, also in SCFL division one, was called off after an afternoon pitch inpection.

Bognor's Velocity Trophy clash at Folkestone Invicta went the same way - that after Folkestone had indicated earlier in the day no pitch inspection would be needed. The teams - who meet in the league at Bognor on Saturday - will try again in the trophy next Tuesday (Jan 21).

All teams will hope for better weather at the weekend.