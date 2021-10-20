Bognor beat Pagham in entertaining Nye Camp friendly - report and picture gallery

Bognor conceded the first goal on 20 minutes. Following a quick move down the middle, Ryan Morey rounded Amadou Tangara on the edge of his box before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Bognor got their equaliser on 31 minutes. James Crane burst down the right hand side before squaring it inside the box to Nathan Odokonyero who hit it in with his first touch low, hard and into into the net.

In the 40th minute it was a swift move down the right which saw Rocks take the lead. Harrison Brook used his pace before passing it along the deck on a plate for Charlie Bell who struck it early and high into the net from the edge of the box - another spectacular goal from the midfielder.

On 51 minutes the Rocks got their third goal. Odokonyero let fly with a chipped strike which dipped just below the bar as he saw the goalkeeper off his line from the right side of the pitch.

Bognor extended their lead further on 82 minutes. Joe Cook played it out wide to Jake Flannigan who got a low cross back to Cook, who neatly swerved it low into the bottom left corner of the net with the side of his boot.

This game allowed Robbie Blake and Jack Pearce a look at some of the younger fringe players and get some minutes of football. The Rocks travel to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday as league action returns.

