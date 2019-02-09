Bognor are in top three... Chichester City rescue point... Pagham beaten... Selsey joy

Bognor are up to third in the Bostik premier after a 2-0 win at home to Hornchurch - their third win in four league games.

Theo Widdrington - a day after starting a second month's loan from Bristol Rovers - and Richard Gilot were the scorers either side of the half-time as the Essex visitors were beaten to give the Rocks real momentum in their push for a play-off spot.

In the Southern Combination premier a late Sam Ndlovu goal earned Chichester City a point in a 1-1 draw at Peacehaven after Curt Ford had scored for the hosts early in the second half.

Their lead at the top was cut, though, as closest rivals Newhaven won 3-1 at Pagham, who had only a Harry Prisk goal to show for their efforts.

In division one there was no game on a weather-hit day for Sidlesham or Midhurst but Joe Bennett's goal earned Selsey a 1-0 home victory over Bexhill that took them up to fourth in the table.

Bosham were rained off in division two.

