Bognor are back - even if it's still first week of June

Bognor players are put through their paces

Rocks coach Blake and fitness guru Neil Cockcroft put the players through their paces as they begin their build up to a series of summer friendly matches ahead of the Isthmian premier division league new season.

Manager Jack Pearce and Blake take their charges to Littlehampton Town on July 7 before heading to Havant on July 17 and then on to Horndean on July 24. Then a Pompey XI are the visitors to the Nye Camp on July 28 and Dorking Wanderers arrive in West Sussex on August 1, before a home game against Chichester City wraps things up on August 7.

Blake, reflecting on the gathering following months of lockdown restrictions, said: "First and foremost it was just so good to be back at our home and to see the lads and all the backroom staff once again after what have been very trying times for everyone.

Warm sun made it hard work

The players really dug in and to be honest I was a bit blown away by their commitment and energy. It was so encouraging to see the desire from them. Obviously, we had familiar faces with us and a smattering o new boys who we are taking a look at and we'll have a better idea of how our squad will shape up in the forthcoming weeks."

Blake also headed praise on new groundsman James Askew for transforming the training pitch into a carpet. He added: "James has got the pitch in incredible shape and we can't wait to play on it. And it is also massively beneficial to be able to train on a carpet of a pitch too."