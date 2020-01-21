Bognor and Folkestone serve up second seven-goal feat in four days... Chichester City up to eighth spot

Bognor and Folkestone weren't content with one game finishing 4-3 - so they served up another.

After the Rocks dramatic win by that scoreline at Nyewood Lane on Saturday it was Invicta who won it this time, to go through to the next round of the Velocity Trophy.

But the Kent hosts had to withstand another amazing Bognor comeback to do as Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team hit back from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 with five minutes to go.

On Saturday it had been 3-1 to Folkestone only for the Rocks to score the game's final three goals, but in the rematch it was Folkestone who snatched the fourth and winning goal at the death.

Folkestone took control through Johan Ter Horst, Ronnie Dolan and Jerson Dos Santos before Eddie Wakley - with his first Rocks goal - James Crane and Dan Smith levelled things up.

Ter Horst saw Invicta through with a 90th minute winner, leaving Bognor to concentrate on the league and the Sussex Senior Cup.

In the Isthmian south east division a Josh Clack double set up Chichester City for their second home win in four days. Scott Jones got the other as East Grinstead were beaten 3-0.

The three points move Miles Rutherford's side up to eighth in the table, just three points off the play-off zone - a far cry from a couple of weeks ago when they fell to 16th.

In the SCFL division one there was a fine win on the road for Selsey, who triumphed 2-0 at Hailsham with two first-half goals.

