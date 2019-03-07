Bob Paine takes responsibility for East Preston slump

Bob Paine has taken the blame for East Preston’s poor recent run of results.

A second-half fightback from Broadbridge Heath saw them run out 2-1 winners over out-of-form EP at The Lashmar.

Boss Paine branded his side’s efforts in the clash ‘poor’ and is now demanding an improvement.

East Preston have managed a solitary win from the past ten fixtures in all competitions and the manager says now’s the time to act. Paine has taken responsibility after some poor results of late.

He said: “I have to find an answer to our poor run of results as clearly one win in our past ten matches is unacceptable.

“It is my responsibility and I will be working hard with my coaching team and the players to improve our results as currently it is not good enough – we all know that.”

Paine made two changes to the team that were narrowly beaten last time out as Scott Rafferty and Luke Brodie came in for Nathan Da Costa and Asa Nicholson for the game against Broadbridge Heath. The tone for the day was set when Jack Barnes gave the ball away attempting a crossfield pass to Dave Beaney. That was cut out and the visitors broke quickly, but Brighton loan goalkeeper George Bentley rescued his side with a fine save to deny a goal inside a minute.

Barnes was this time dispossessed on the edge of his own area, although Bentley was on hand to save the hosts yet again. Having survived those scares, it was East Preston who went ahead three minutes before the break.

Brodie flicked on to the overlapping Beaney who controlled and crossed brilliantly, finding Jake Heryet to sidefoot the ball home on the volley.

A scuffle involving players from both teams was sparked after a nasty-looking tackle on goalscorer Heryet on the hour.

A minute later Heath had their equaliser when a long ball over the top beat the EP defence and Jamie Taylor looped over the onrushing Bentley. On 74 minutes, the visitors took the lead when indecision after a long throw allowed a free header from Martyn Flack to complete the turnaround.

Although EP put some pressure on in the final 15 minutes, the only real chance created was from a Scott Slaughter’s long throw, which Josh Etherington headed on to a post before the ball was cleared to safety.

Boss Paine was less than impressed with the showing served up by his troops in the defeat.

He said: “This was our poorest performance for some time.

“We lost our discipline and concentration, which directly led to their first goal and poor defending cost us the second goal.”

East Preston will be looking for a reaction when they make the trip to Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

EAST PRESTON: Bentley; Rafferty, Beaney, Jenkins, Lyne, Pidegeon, Pattenden, Barnes, Heryet, Huet, Brodie. Subs: Etherington (Pidgeon, 76), Collins (Huet, 76), Slaughter (Jenkins, 80), Thorpe, Gilbey.

