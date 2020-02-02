Blake: Rocks were not good enough in first half - at least we got better

Coach Robbie Blake admitted the Rocks were not good enough in the first half of their clash with Kingstonian - but felt they deserved a point after their improved second-half display.

Dan Smith equalised with 15 minutes to go to cancel out Tom Kavanagh’s penalty in the first half to help Bognor go eighth in the table.

Dan Smith after equalising / Picture: Chris Hatton

He said: “We weren’t very good in the first half, Kingstonian played really well and their performance doesn’t represent their position in the league.

“But we told the players they weren’t good enough and we controlled the second half and we were better, so it was a contrast to the first half.”

“It’s disappointing because we’re at home and we wanted the three points especially as we eventually dominated against a very good side.”

Amadou Tangara was at fault for the Ks' goal as he lost possession attempting to round the striker on the edge of the area, resulting in a last ditch challenge from Doug Tuck to concede the penalty But Blake believed the goalkeeper made up for the mistake with some important saves during the game.

“The decision he made when he gave it away was the wrong one, he has a split second to make it and it wasn’t correct," Blake said.

“Having said that, and I’m not defending the mistake, he made some really good saves to keep us in it.

“With Doug he threw in his endeavour to stop the attack and dived in but it’s one of those - but we recovered from it.”

Joe Cook limped off five minutes into the second half, although Blake is hopeful he won’t remain on the sidelines for too long.

He said: “It will be a big loss that Joe has picked up an injury and he’ll probably be out of the squad for a couple of weeks. It looked like his knee which isn’t good but we will have to wait and see over the coming days to see the severity of it.

“Having said that we have players that are good enough to come in and step up to replace him.”

On Tuesday night Bognor face Brightlingsea Regent at home and Blake knows his side must be up for it to claim a victory over a tough side.

“No game is easy and we will have to fight otherwise we’ll get turned over. We have to make sure we are on top when we play them, it will be difficult but three points is going to the aim," he said.