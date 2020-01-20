Birmingham City recall goalkeeper from Crawley Town loan spell

Crawley Town goalkeeper Michael Luyambula has today (Monday) been recalled by his parent club, Birmingham City.

Luyambula has been recalled by the Blues in order to obtain more game time this season.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds on a season-long deal on July 12.

Crawley would like to thank Luyambula for his historic performances in a Reds shirt, most notably against Walsall, Norwich City and Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds wish Luyambula all the very best in his future career.

