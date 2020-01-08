Billingshurst manager leaves club by mutual consent

Richard Midadje has stepped down from his role as manager at Billingshurst by mutual consent.

The decision was made this (Wednesday) morning.

Midadje took the first-team manager's position on February 21, 2019 after his predecessor Luis Freitas left by mutual consent on February 19.

Midadje initially arrived at the club at the start of the 2018/19 season as part of Freitas' coaching staff.

Billingshurst sit second-from-bottom in Division 1. The Jubilee Fields outfit have taken just six points from 16 games and have conceded a league high 67 goals.

His last game in charge of the club was a heavy 5-0 away defeat against near-neighbours Storrington on Tuesday evening.

A statement posted on Midadje's Twitter account said: "(I'd) like to thank the chairman and committee for the opportunity and support throughout."

Billingshurst released the following statement on the club's official Twitter account: "By mutual consent, the club have agreed with Richard Midadje that he will step down from his role as 1st team manager of Billingshurst FC.

"We would like to thank Richard for his efforts over the last year and wish him well in the future."

READ MORE Horsham 2-3 Worthing: Hornets blow two-goal lead in Senior Cup defeat | Horsham suffer slender loss at play-off chasing Hornchurch | Horsham YMCA up to seventh with victory over Loxwood