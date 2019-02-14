'Best young player we've had since Greg Luer' - Burgess Hill Town midfielder signs first contract with club

Michael Wilson. Picture by Chris Neal
Michael Wilson has signed his first contract with Burgess Hill Town.

The club announced the news on twitter saying: "The club are delighted to announce that midfielder, @MichaelWilss has signed his first contract with the club. Michael has been a superb acquisition since joining the Hillians from East Grinstead Town back in October."

Players and fans also tweeted in response to the news.

Pat Harding said: "Excellent news", while Ryan Short said: "Great news and great business by the club, best young player we’ve had since Luer."

Ben Burns tweeted: "He can afford a hair cut now then ha ha. Well done mate much deserved," and Jack Naldrett said: "WILSONSSSSS OUR MIDFIELDER."

