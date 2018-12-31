Best is still to come from Worthing striker

Ollie Pearce can be a big player for Worthing in the second half of the season.

That is the view of manager Adam Hinshelwood after the former Bognor striker netted his fifth goal of the campaign against Corinthian Casuals.

The talented attacker has struggled with injuries since his summer arrival from Nyewood Lane.

However Worthing boss Hinshelwood has been pleased with Pearce’s performances in recent matches - and believes the best is yet to come from him.

“There’s no question of his talent,” said Hinshelwood.

“We need to get him fully fit and not worrying about his ankle.

“We’ve only seen the best of him in two games, really.

“The two games against Burgess Hill, I thought he was excellent at their place and in the game we played at home.

“His movement was excellent, he looked sharp but that’s when he got his injury.

“If we can get him back to that sort of state he can be a big player for us.”

Hinshelwood feels fellow striker David Ajiboye is in a similar position to Pearce.

The former Brighton ace has also had ankle issues.

Hinshelwood added: “It’s the same with David (Ajiboye).

“I still feel there are challenges he’s not going in for, he’s a bit hesitant, worrying about his ankle.”

