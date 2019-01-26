Below-par Worthing slip out of play-off places after Enfield defeat

Worthing dropped out of the Bostik League Premier Division places as they were well beaten by Enfield Town.

Billy Bricknell's effort late in the first half and midfielder Matthew Johnson's quickfire double minutes after the restart fired Towners to an emphatic 3-0 triumph at Woodside Road.

Goalkeeper Kleton Pertreou made several fine saves before Bricknell's opener on 40 minutes as the hosts could have been further behind at the break.

But Johnson netted twice in a minute to stun Worthing and leave them trailing 3-0 inside 50 minutes.

It was another afternoon to forget for Adam Hinshelwood's side at Woodside Road, who have now lost six of their previous seven league matches on home turf.

And a third defeat in the previous four in the Premier Division sees Worthing drop four places from fifth to ninth.

Worthing made one change from the side that won at Brightlingsea Regent last time out. Leading scorer David Ajiboye returned from injury to replace the suspended Alex Parsons.

The hosts made a lively start but quickly lost their buzz. Enfield began to get a hold and Mathew Johnson's long throw-ins were causing Worthing all sorts of problems.

A Johnson throw eventually fell to Mickey Parcell, only for his goalbound effort to be superbly blocked after nine minutes.

It was the Londoners who seized the initiative from that point but they could not find a way past determined Worthing goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou.

Midfielder Darren Budd lost possession cheaply which led to a quick Enfield break. Forward Bricknell found the rampaging Aaron Greene but Perntreou was equal to his effort on the half-hour.

Winger Greene found a way in behind the hosts' backline again six minutes later, although Perntreou kept out his attempt.

Bricknell was then thwarted by Worthing's goalkeeper after Remi Sutton had picked him out on 38 minutes.

But Enfield did make the breakthrough two minutes later. Bricknell was on hand to cleverly flick home as Marc Weatherstone headed in his direction from a corner.

The hosts had offered little but almost levelled in the dying seconds of the first half. Rick Aguiar's free-kick was parried by Joe Wright then Zack Newton's rebound was saved by the feet of Towners' stopper.

Worthing were stunned as the visitors netted twice inside the first five minutes after the restart.

Long-throw specialist Johnson doubled Enfield's lead with a stunner from the egde of the area which found the top corner on 47 minutes.

It got worse for Adam Hinshelwood's team with Johnson breaking clear and sweeping home a minute later.

Worthing regrouped and full-back James Crane was superbly denied pulling a goal back on 58 minutes. Ollie Pearce's cross pick out Crane, only for Parcell to make a brilliant recovering tackle.

Hinshelwood's side had a lot of the ball in the closing stages but could not find a way back in and will look to quickly put this defeat behind them.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Barker, Jones, Colbran, Crane; Budd, Clarke; Aguiar, Ajiboye, Pearce; Newton. Subs: Jelley, Kirwan, Skerry (Ajiboye, 81), Gould (Pearce, 81), Kealy (Clarke, 71).