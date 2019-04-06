BBC pundits feel Brighton missed an opportunity against 'poor' Manchester City

Alan Shearer. Picture courtesy of Getty Images
Alan Shearer. Picture courtesy of Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester was a 'missed opportunity', according to BBC pundits.

Gabriel Jesus' fourth minute header was enough to see off a resilient Brighton, but City were arguably fortunate to win the game.

Speaking on BBC One after the final whistle, former City midfielder Yaya Toure said: "I was a little bit concerned because City lacked energy. They were sloppy. After the first goal we saw more of Brighton than we did of City. Maybe if they had faced a better team they would be out."

Former Tottenham man Jermaine Jenas agreed. He said: "Manchester City will play better against Tottenham on Tuesday. I guarantee that. They're playing at 50 per cent now. They're going to start stepping it up as we go into the season run-in.

"Brighton can bring you down to their level sometimes by sitting off.

"You can see that the Brighton fans are very proud of their team, but watching them I feel they've missed an opportunity here because I've never seen City so poor and so sloppy in certain parts of their game.

"I think if Brighton gambled a bit more, especially in that second half, they might be going into extra-time, they might have nicked a win. Who knows?"

England and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer claimed Albion 'lacked quality' in a 'terrible game'.

He said: "There were two bits of quality - the goal and in the 93rd minute when City broke and Raheem Sterling forced the save from Mat Ryan.

"Other than that it was a poor standard. Yes, City won the game, but they didn't have to play well at all.

"Brighton, unfortunately, just lacked that bit of quality to take advantage of a poor day for City. I think a better team would definitely have asked more questions."