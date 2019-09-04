Barnham train crew's football fundraiser is a winner

Southern Railway’s Barnham train crew depot played a charity football match which raised almost £4,000 for Children with Cancer UK.

B shift ran out deserved 6-4 winners, helped by an Ollie Birch hat-trick, a double from star man Declan Murphy and a sixth by Lilley. James Rowledge was the deserved MoM.

The A shift manager John Whiffin conceded that B shift were by far the stronger outfit and fully deserved their victory. “We were poor out there, and really didn’t play to our game plan,” he commented. “Next year will be our year.”

B shift manager Justin Ratcliffe thanked local business that came together to showcase a fantastic local community and helped raise such a magnificent total - these included Five Star Taxi’, Arun Leisure Centre, Bognor Regis Railway Club, Marks and Spencer, Micah Foord Photography, Just Clean4u and Barnham Sports and Social Club.

Special thanks went to Matt Yeates and John Whiffin for their promotion of the event, and to every single contributor to the fundraising total.