Barcelona scouts watch £4m-rated Brighton and Hove Albion and Worthing keeper, according to reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are keeping tabs on highly-rated goal keeper Carl Rushworth, according to the Mirror.

The 18-year has earned rave reviews on loan at Worthing this term after the La Liga club sent scouts to watch him twice in the BetVictor Premier Division.

The Mirror report said: "Barcelona are considering a shock £4million bid for Brighton's England U19 keeper Carl Rushworth.

"Rushworth was called up last November for England U19s' Euro qualifiers against Macedonia, Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"It capped a whirlwind rise for the shot-stopper after joining Premier League Albion from his local non-League club Halifax last January before playing for the Seagulls' U18s and U23s."