Ball number 50 - will it still be Chichester City's when the FA Cup draw is made at Manchester City?

Whatever happens at Tranmere on Sunday, Chichester City can say they were part of the third round draw. Or at least that they were given a ball number.

As is traditional these days, the draw numbers have been worked out before the next round, which means we know which number ball the winners of the Prenton Park tie will have - and it's 50.

Dion Dublin at the second round draw, held at Chichester City / Picture by Daniel Harker

City were No 71 in the draw for the first round, when they got a bye (relive the moment by watching the video above), and were 40 for the round two draw which set up the trip to Wirral and a clash against the League One side.

Of course Chi's famous run in the competition MAY be over by Monday night, but for now they are very much still involved.

The draw for the third round proper will be made on Monday, with clubs from the Premier League and Championship joining the competition at this stage. Games will take place across the weekend of January 6 and 7.

You can watch the draw unfold live from 7pm on BBC Two and the iPlayer, with former Arsenal captain Tony Adams and ex Manchester City defender Micah Richards pulling out the balls at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, home of current Cup holders Manchester City.

Memo to Tony and Micah: If Chi are still involved, 50 at home to 22 or away to 25 would do nicely, thanks.

Third Round ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool or Maidstone United

46 Portsmouth or Altincham

47 Shrewsbury Town or Mansfield Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 Kingstonian or AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers or Chichester City

51 Walsall or Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham or Doncaster Rovers

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United or Dover Athletic

59 Oldham Athletic or Burton Albion

60 Maldon & Tiptree or Newport County

61 Crawley Town or Fleetwood Town

62 Cheltenham Town or Port Vale

63 Northampton Town or Notts County

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle