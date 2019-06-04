Back the Rocks - and be seen across Bognor and beyond

It’s not too late to put your bid in to be the Rocks’ main shirt sponsors for next season.

The sponsors’ draw takes place on Tuesday, June 18, and entry is £150 plus VAT.

The winner of the draw will become shirt sponsors for the 2019-10 season, which will earn the company whose name is used major exposure locally.

Others who enter the draw will be picked out as matchday and matchball sponsors.

Commercial manager Dave Robinson said the number of businesses putting their hats in the ring was growing but the club would like to see more get involved before draw night, a social event that all entrants will be invited to.

The recent Sussex Senior Cup final victory over Burgess Hill has given the club’s profile a boost and has sparked some interest from new potential backers.

Robinson said: “There is a real buzz about the club at the minute and this has been reflected in the take-up from businesses keen to back the boys.

“Our new kits for next season are very slick and we are extremely happy with the designs. We know supporters will be keen to get their hands on the strips as and when they become available in the Rocks megastore.

“Woods Travel, main sponsors in 2018-19, very much enjoyed their season of sponsorship and organisations should look at the publicity they garnered through their association with us, and realise it can be hugely beneficial. Loads of other prizes that must be won too.

The main prize includes four VIP home season tickets with reserved seats and boardroom hospitality.

To ask about entering the draw, contact Dave Robinson on 07876 497929.