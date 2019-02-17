Attacker leaves Worthing for South Park loan stint

Hayden Skerry has joined Bostik League South Central strugglers South Park on loan.

The attacking talent is another to have come through the ranks at Worthing and has made 14 club appearances in all competitions this campaign.

However regular minutes have been hard to come by in recent weeks, with manager Adam Hinshelwood feeling a short spell away from Woodside Road will further aid his development.

Now Skerry has joined South Park on an initial one-month loan deal.

Hinshelwood said: "I know Jay (Lovett; South Park manager) really well and Hayden just needs to play and get some games under his belt.

“He’s been on our bench and waiting patiently so I felt this was the right time to offer him to go and get some minutes.

“We’re going to look at it on a month to month basis.

“Hayden will go there for a good four weeks and I’ll speak to Jay, keep in touch with Hayden to see how things are going.

“The important thing for him is that he needs minutes, he’s another young player with lots of potential, but he needs to go and play and get game time."

Skerry came off the bench for his South Park debut in their 1-0 league defeat at Uxbridge yesterday.

