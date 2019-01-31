Arundel's 'small step on a big journey'

Simon Hull refused to get too carried away after Arundel recorded just a fourth SCFL Premier Division win of the season at Hassocks.

Second-half strikes from forwards Ben Gray and Harry Russell helped wrap up what could prove a crucial triumph for Mullets at The Beacon.

Hull had seen his team ship 13 goals in their previous two league outings heading to Hassocks.

However, a resolute display restored some confidence within the squad as they kept only their fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

It’s so tight at the bottom and the win over Robins saw Arundel climb two places to 17th and out of the relegation spots.

But Mullets manager Hull hopes this result is not just a one-off as they bid to move away from danger.

He said: “It’s a small step on a big journey but it’s a good result and lifts everyone at the club.

“I was especially pleased for the boys. We have been on the end of a couple of hidings in recent weeks but it demonstrates the character and resolve this group of young players have and how they want to improve.”

Things were tight until striker Ben Gray broke the deadlock on the hour. Mullets had something to hold on to but weren’t content with just the one goal.

Russell was on hand to tap home after the tireless David Crouch teed him up.

Arundel boss Hull was quick to praise his whole squad as they came away with three points.

He said: “It was a real team performance. The back five were excellent and it would be wrong to single any player out.

“Everyone played their part and demonstrated what we are capable of at full strength.

“It was a great result for us and a big three points.

“I don’t think there could be much argument about the outcome. I felt we were well worth the points.

“The manner of the result was especially pleasing as I felt we dominated for large periods.”

Arundel’s task is to now follow up the impressive win at Hassocks by stringing a run of results together.

Mullets have won successive matches only once this season and that will be the target when they host inconsistent Pagham on Saturday.

But Hull knows his troops will have to match, if not better, their display against Hassocks to come away with anything.

“It will be a stern test with the quality they possess but we’re looking forward to the game,” he said.

