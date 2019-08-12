Arundel's FA Cup win over Banstead Athletic 'great for everyone connected with the club'

Simon Hull dedicated Arundel’s FA Cup victory to those 'who give up so much for the club both on and off the field.'

The Mullets secured a 2-0 extra preliminary round triumph over league above Combined Counties League Premier Division outfit Banstead Athletic at Mill Road on Saturday.

It saw the club collect £2,250 in prize money and set up a home tie in the next round against league rivals Shoreham.

Second half strikes from Chandler Perrin and Matt Noble’s spot-kick saw Arundel through.

The visitors also had a player sent off in what proved to be an entertaining encounter.

But manager Hull wants Arundel’s focus to be on the league meeting with Billingshurst on Saturday, rather than worry about another FA Cup clash the following week.

He said: “It was a good day at the office and great for everyone connected with the club who do so much on and off the pitch.

“We prepared well and started brightly. We knew Banstead would be direct and physical and that was something we had to stand up to.

We enjoyed the weekend but will park the FA Cup for now and focus our full attention on Billingshurst.”

The gale force winds made life difficult for both teams, with few chances created in the first half.

Tijan Sparks came closest to breaking the deadlock on 34 minutes.

Yet, his strike came back out off a post after a good move down the right.

Play was then stopped when young gun Liam Brady, who delivered a number of assured displays during pre-season, went down after colliding with the Banstead goalkeeper.

The youngster was stretchered off following a ten-minute delay with what looked a serious knee injury.

However, Hull has now revealed Brady’s injury was not as serious as first feared.

Noble would step up and play a major part in helping Arundel progress after the break.

First his pinpoint pass picked out Chandler, who fired the Mullets ahead five minutes after the restart.

The Banstead goalkeeper was then adjudged to have handled the ball outside the area and was shown a yellow card 20 minutes from time.

Tempers then boiled over and Joe Cheeseman was shown a straight red card after a coming together with Dan Stevens.

Arundel would make the most of their man advantage, wrapping up the victory six minutes from time.

Eli Amoo, who worked tirelessly all afternoon, was fouled in the are with a penalty awarded.

Noble slammed home the resulting spot-kick to seal Arundel’s place in the preliminary round.

