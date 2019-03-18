Arundel fall to bottom-of-the-table after Peacehaven loss but Hull 'couldn't have asked any more from his players'

Simon Hull 'couldn't have asked any more from his players' despite Arundel falling to the bottom of the Premier Division after a 2-1 away defeat to Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.

With the game being played in blustery conditions, Callum Hart opened the scoring for the Tye before Ryan Hallett equalised for the Mullets.

But Jake Brocklebank's second-half strike saw Arundel extend their winless run to seven-games and increase the threat of relegation.

The Mullets' loss combined with Eastbourne United's 2-1 win over Loxwood at the weekend saw the Whites leapfrog Hull's team in the table on goal difference.

Hull said: "(It was a) disappointing result but I couldn’t ask any more from my players in difficult conditions.

"The performances have been there of late but we haven’t got the results we have deserved.

"Things tend to go against you down the foot of the table but there’s no danger of us feeling sorry for ourselves.

"We will pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday."

Peacehaven opened the scoring on seven minutes with their first attempt on Arundel's goal.

Playing against the wind, Gus Burton bombed down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross which was met by Haven’s top scorer Hart who took his effort with ease.

But just five minutes later the Mullets were level thanks to a helping hand from the elements.

Hallet's audacious effort from just inside the Peacehaven half was taken by the wind.

Peacehaven 'keeper Alieu Secka, who was a few yards off his goal-line, was deceived by the attempt and Hallett's speculative drive nestled sweetly into the top right-hand corner of the goal.

On 17 minutes Arundel looked like they had gone in front, but the linesman ruled the goal out for offside.

The game remained level as the first-half drew to a close but the second period saw near dominance from Peacehaven.

The hosts began to turn the screw and they were eventually rewarded with the winner on 65 minutes thanks to another weather assisted goal.

Brocklebanks' free-kick was taken hold of by the wind, yet again, and his cross somehow managed to fly over the head of a disbelieving Dan Stevens in the Mullets goal.

Arundel host Shoreham on Saturday in a vital clash at the bottom of the Premier Division.

The Mullets and Saturday's opponents both have 21 points, along with Eastbourne United, and a victory for Arundel would give them hope in their battle to beat the drop

Hull added: "Shoreham are also fighting for their lives so we are all fully aware of the magnitude of the game and will do everything in our power to get the three points on Saturday."

Arundel: Stevens, Hallett, Benfell, Dudas, Foster, Grove, Hawkes, Noble, Russell, Crouch, Potts. Subs: Gibb, Gomes, Allan.