Arsenal v Brighton player ratings

Glenn Murray's penalty on the hour earned Brighton & Hove Albion their first Premier League point away to a top-six side as they drew 1-1 away to Arsenal this afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's spot-kick after ten minutes had given Arsenal an early lead. After Murray's equaliser, both sides had chances to win late on.

Albion were already safe from relegation but the draw has all but ended Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish.

Here's how our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent rated the players of both teams.