Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United chasing shock move for Brighton and Hove Albion star - gossip

Brighton's game with Arsenal has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Nevertheless, there is some Premier League transfer gossip to share.

Today's rumours

Jetro Willems has hinted at re-joining Newcastle United after posting: ‘can’t wait to bring that danger on the left with you again’ when wishing Allan Saint-Maximin a happy birthday. (Various)

Manchester United believe they are in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund value him at £130m. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool could miss out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner over fears he will struggle to walk into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI. (Daily Express)

The Reds are also preparing a summer overhaul with five senior players set to leave Anfield at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are preparing a summer bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who has a £45m release clause installed in his contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal and Tottenham hold the advantage over Juventus in the race for Chelsea’s Willian as the player would prefer to stay in London. (Tuttosport)

Everton are interested in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti on loan next season, while another report claims they are willing to pay £53m for a permanent deal. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed he has asked Manchester United about the possibility of loaning Dean Henderson again next season. (Various)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City are all exploring the possibility of signing Brighton defender Ben White after his impressing on loan at Leeds United. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign non-league full-back Samuel Oguntayo ahead of Manchester City, Watford and Leeds United. (The Sun)