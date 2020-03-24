Arsenal 'consider' £30m striker bid as Tottenham and Chelsea monitor La Liga star's 'uncertain' future

The United Kingdom went into lockdown on Monday evening following the outbreak of the coronavirus – casting further doubts over when the football season will return.

Indeed, while everyone remains in the dark over if/when the current campaign will resume, potential summer deals continue to be thrown around via the web and newspapers.

Scroll down to see the latest top-flight gossip:

Steve Bruce, Lee Charnley and Steve Nickson have all agreed a permanent deal for Danny Rose ‘makes sense’ with Tottenham willing to sell to Newcastle United. (Northern Echo)

Manchester United have ‘prioritised’ the signing of Lille striker Victor Osimhen with the Nigeran attracting a host of European interest. (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Timo Werner with RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche admitting the club could sell this summer. (Sport1)

Chelsea are considering bidding for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice - close friends with Mason Mount this summer. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are interested in a summer move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, who is rated at £30million. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring Luka Jovic’s situation at Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane eyeing a potential replacement. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa face a battle to keep hold of John McGinn with Everton, Leicester City and Wolves all showing interest. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester City are interested in signing Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali with the Serie A club likely to drop his £46m asking price. (Corriere dello Sport)

Burnley expect Nick Pope to be lured away from Turf Moor this summer with Chelsea ‘very keen’ on the England goalkeeper. (TEAMTalk)

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Leeds United should have no hesitation in signing Manchester City winger Jack Harrison permanently this summer. (MOT Leeds News)