Another wasted trip for 'frustrated' East Preston

Bob Paine was left annoyed as East Preston endured another wasted trip to Eastbourne last night.

Paine’s troops were due to take on Little Common in a rearranged SCFL Premier Division clash, only for the game to be called off owing to a waterlogged pitch.

The original fixture was set to take place earlier in the season but was also postponed.

Paine was left frustrated given the fact the decision was made less than an hour before kick-off, although East Preston had few squad players at the ground when the match was postponed.

Heavy traffic heading to Little Common meant several squad members were stuck in traffic, capping off what proved to be an evening to forget all round.

Paine said: “It was frustrating to travel to Eastbourne to have the game postponed again.

“As it was a number of the boys got caught up in an accident outside the Amex at Falmer so at 7.15pm I only had four players at the ground.

“It was a difficult evening all round for the group but these things happen and we have to deal with it.”

East Preston have only won one of their previous five league matches.

But now Paine is eager for his troops to put a run together, stressing there is no panic at the club despite some indifferent results of late.

He added: “There is a lot to be positive about and we have proved on many occasions this season that we are a match for any side in this league. We are not panicking.

“All teams have ups and downs – the important thing is not to get to excited when you’re on an up and not to get to down when one or two results don’t go your way.”

One area of the club that continues to impress boss Paine are the age-group sides.

There seems to be a real conveyor belt of talent breaking through at The Lashmar.

And it’s something which Paine wants to keep flourishing.

“The infrastructure on the pitch is where we hoped to be at this stage and we have some excellent young players at the club,” Paine said.

“This was typified with Tom Crook, who is 17, making his debut in goal for the first team on the weekend – a great prospect and there are a few more where he came from who will get an opportunity before the season ends.

“The oldest player on the bench against Haywards Heath in the Senior Cup was 20, the youngest was 16.

“It was a great experience for those players and three of them got some minutes in that game.

“I’m very pleased how we are progressing on the pitch at the club.”

Defender Tom Lyne, who has been out since Boxing Day, is now back in training.

Full-back Dave Beaney is close to a return after injuring his knee in training last month. East Preston hope to have Nathan DaCosta and Steve Herbert available at home to Lancing on Saturday.

Have you read?

AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue title charge



Rustington's treble dream remains alive



Worthing provide injury update on Academy graduate Jasper Pattenden