An afternoon to forget for Burgess Hill Town as the Angels soar

Burgess Hill Town had an afternoon to forget as they went down 4-0 at home to Tonbridge Angels.

Simon Wormull’s team were looking to build upon the momentum from their promising 1-0 win in the cup against Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday evening.

However, they faced a Tonbridge Angels side who were fourth in the league and buoyed by the recent signing of Tom Derry from East Thurrock United.

The strength of the Angel’s attack proved to be too much for Burgess Hill who conceded three goals in 21 minutes and who failed to create many chances, even after Tonbridge had fallen to ten men when a red card was shown to Jared Small late in the second half.

Tonbridge started the game strongly, controlling possession. In the 6th minute, after an effort from Thomas Beere was brilliantly saved by Mitch Bromage. Tonbridge took the lead from the resulting corner through Joe Turner, who scored the only goal of the reverse fixture. He was allowed to rise above the Hillians’ defence and head it into Bromage’s net.

The home team struggled to keep hold of the ball and this allowed the Angels to grab their second in the 17th minute after Chinedu McKenzie played the ball through to Thomas Derry who slotted it past Bromage, with Tom Carman failing to clear the ball after it had passed the keeper.

The visitor’s attack continued to cause havoc and they were again rewarded for their efforts in the 26th minute as Derry added his second and Tonbridge’s third.

The fourth goal was the result of some smart interplay from the Angels, with McKenzie firing the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal to finish the move.

In second half, Tonbridge created less chances and seemed to be content with four goals. Jared Small was sent off in the 78th minute for what appeared to be an elbow directed at Hillians’ left- back Jack Parter.

The second half saw no change to the score line and Burgess Hill now find themselves bottom of the league after their 17th loss of the season

They will now look to bounce back on the road against Whitehawk, who leapfrogged the Hillians after a 1-0 win against Potters Bar Town FC. Tuesday night’s match is a must win game if Burgess Hill are to avoid relegation at the end of the season.