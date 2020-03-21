Glenn Murray was signed by Chris Hughton for 3.1m from Bournemouth in January 2017

All 25 of Chris Hughton's signings for Brighton and Hove Albion rated

We take a look back to all the signings made by Chris Hughton and give them a mark out of 10

Hughton did some shrewd business during his time at the Amex Stadium. We take a look at who sparkled and who failed to shine. Scroll through to see how they did, or still doing.

Signed for: 17.1m'From: AZ Alkmaar'Date: July 24, 2018'Position: Attacker

1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6-10

Signed for: 17.1m'From: AZ Alkmaar'Date: July 24, 2018'Position: Attacker
Getty
Buy a Photo
Signed for: 15.3m'From: PSV Eindhoven'Date: January 18, 2018'Position: Striker

2. Jurgen Locadia 5-10

Signed for: 15.3m'From: PSV Eindhoven'Date: January 18, 2018'Position: Striker
Getty
Buy a Photo
Signed for: 15.21m'From: Lille'Date: July 16, 2018'Position: Midfield

3. Yves Bissouma 6-10

Signed for: 15.21m'From: Lille'Date: July 16, 2018'Position: Midfield
Getty
Buy a Photo
Signed for: 13.5m'From: Club Brugge'Date: August 19, 2017'Position: Attacker

4. Jos Izquierdo 6-10

Signed for: 13.5m'From: Club Brugge'Date: August 19, 2017'Position: Attacker
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7