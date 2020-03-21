All 25 of Chris Hughton's signings for Brighton and Hove Albion rated
We take a look back to all the signings made by Chris Hughton and give them a mark out of 10
Hughton did some shrewd business during his time at the Amex Stadium. We take a look at who sparkled and who failed to shine. Scroll through to see how they did, or still doing.
1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6-10
Signed for: 17.1m'From: AZ Alkmaar'Date: July 24, 2018'Position: Attacker
2. Jurgen Locadia 5-10
Signed for: 15.3m'From: PSV Eindhoven'Date: January 18, 2018'Position: Striker
3. Yves Bissouma 6-10
Signed for: 15.21m'From: Lille'Date: July 16, 2018'Position: Midfield
4. Jos Izquierdo 6-10
Signed for: 13.5m'From: Club Brugge'Date: August 19, 2017'Position: Attacker
