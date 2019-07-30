Alfold joint boss Munday - 'Our aim is simply to stay in the division'

Newly promoted Alfold are gearing up for their first ever season in the Premier Division and joint manager Jack Munday says the main aim is to steer clear of relegation.

A remarkable two seasons has seen Fold promoted from Division Two in 2017/18 before lifting the Division One title at the first attempt last season.

Knowing the competition will be tough, Munday has said: “Our aim is simply to stay in the division this season, It is our first time managing at this standard as well as the club's first ever season at Step 5.”

Jack manages the side alongside brother Matt, and with players being unavailable the pairing have had their pre-season hindered slightly.

Jack added: “Pre-season has been somewhat of a mixed bag. We have played all clubs at a higher or similar level including National League South side Dorking Wanderers.

“The issue we have at this level is getting commitment for players over the summer months so we haven’t actually had the full squad together at once yet.”

Munday has also highlighted keeper Luis Correia as vital for this season.

He said: “Luis has played a lot higher but is also so consistent. This year we will not be one of the main sides and most likely the underdog so I’m guessing he will be kept very busy this season.”

