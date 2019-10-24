Alfold boss calls for 'ruthlessness' in front of goal

Alfold manager Jack Munday has urged his players to take more chances and to kill games off ahead of Saturday's away trip to Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division.

Fold have made an impressive start to their first ever Premier Division campaign. They occupy seventh after taking 18 points from their opening 11 games.

But Munday has called on his charges to show more 'ruthlessness' in front of goal to boost their already lofty position.

He said: "The last two games I have been really happy with our performances.

"Away at Eastbourne United we dominated the game for 45 minutes but only managed to score one and then ended up losing the game in the last ten minutes.

"Again last week against Steyning anyone that’s a neutral or an Alfold fan will tell you we were the better side and should have been 4-0 up at half time but ‘should’ or ‘could’ means nothing in football.

"The fact is we didn’t take our chances and punish both of the teams we have just faced.

"The message to the players this week is simple. Keep playing how we have been but show that ruthlessness we had at the beginning of the season in front of goal."

READ MORE Loxwood 'doing everything they can' to snare elusive first league win | Horsham manager blasts referee as Hornets share points with Cray Wanderers | ‘No more hiding' as Horsham YMCA gear up for Lingfield test

Alfold have been busy bolstering their ranks over past few weeks. Jack Poplett and Ryan Smith have arrived from Horley Town while George Cousins and Tom Bold have been snapped up from near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath.

Munday was very happy with his new acquisitions but revealed Fold would be missing 'the best striker in the league' for their trip to Langney,

He added: "We have added two lads from Horley Town who have settled in really well and also two from Broadbridge Heath in George Cousins and Tom Bold.

"I think we are now at a point where we have all the players we wanted and can hopefully kick on.

"The only notable absentee is Devon Fender who in my opinion is the best striker in this league.

"He has missed most of the season so far through injury but we hope to have him back just before Christmas."