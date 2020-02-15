Alexis Mac Allister lands in Brighton and issues this confident message for Premier League survival battle

Brighton and Hove Albion's latest arrival Alexis Mac Allister touched down in Sussex yesterday and is eager to contribute to the task of maintaining their Premier League status.

The Argentinian international midfielder was recalled early from a loan spell with Boca Juniors in January and will be available for selection in Albion's next match against Sheffield United on February 22.

Alexis Mac Allister is training at Lancing today (By Paul Hazelwood)

Mac Allister, 21, was at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing today to familiarise himself with his new surroundings and training facilities. He was accompanied by his father Carlos, who played three times for Argentina in 1993 alongside Diego Maradona, Fernando Redondo, Sergio Goycochea, Oscar Ruggeri and Diego Simeone.

He initially joined Brighton in January 2019 from Buenos Aires based club Argentinos Juniors for £7m. Work permit issues prevented him from featuring for Albion and he was loaned back to Argentinos, before joining cross-city rival Boca Juniors on loan.

His impressive displays saw him make his debut for Argentina earlier this season and he has just helped his country’s under-23s qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games tournament in Japan.

“I’m really happy and I’m full of excitement to get going,” Mac Allister said. “In the middle of the Olympic tournament it broke that I could come here and I was happy with that.

Alexis Mac Allister impressed for the Argentina under-23s during their successful Olympic qualifying campaign

“Was I expecting to come here earlier? The truth is I always think about the present and at that time I was focusing on the Olympics tournament.

"I let other people worry about the situation but I am pleased to be here now and looking forward to my first training session and to meeting the other players.”

Mac Allister can play a variety of roles across the midfield and has been utilised as a No 10 and also in wide attacking positions. He is skilled at set-pieces and also has a very useful knack of making well-timed runs into the box, with the ability and composure to finish well.

He has made 12 appearances in Argentina’s domestic competition for Boca Juniors as well as playing in the Copa Libertadores. He believes those experiences - coupled with his international duties - has prepared him for the unique challenges of the Premier League.

“I have changed a lot in the year since I signed for Brighton,” he said. “My time at Boca helped me mature and learn a lot of things. I think it will serve me well for my future.

“I have matured in a lot of ways but as a person I try to always be the same. I have those values that my parents have instilled in me.

“As a player, I have learnt about playing in different positions. At Boca I played a lot in a midfield role out to the left and that is a position where I can do well but everybody knows that I feel most comfortable playing in behind a No 9.

“I am a player who can play in various positions and I have done throughout this year. Hopefully that will be useful for the team.”