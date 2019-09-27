Alex Walsh plays down 'six-pointer' claims ahead of Loxwood's visit to Hassocks

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh is playing down this weekend's match against Hassocks as his side look to end their torrid winless start to the season.

The Magpies currently join basement side East Preston as the only other Southern Combination Premier Division club yet to win a league game this season, and Saturday's game pits the 17th-placed side against 18th-placed Hassocks, in what some are saying is a crucial match in their season.

However Walsh is wanting to play down expectations. He said: "Some people are saying it's a massive six-pointer but I definitely don't think it's that. Hassocks are a side that are probably similar to us, they're performing below par at the moment. I've seen a couple of their results and I think they'll be disappointed with their start but it's no different to us.

"We're not looking at this one being any bigger than any of the others we've played. All the games are big games and we just want to make sure that every single time we go out there we give it our best shot.

He continued: "Sometimes we've played really well and not got something out of the game and other times we've not played too well and got a point so we'll look at this like we have done for every single game we've played so far."

Walsh also hopes some of his more experienced players will return. He said: "We're hoping to have a few more players back, some of the older heads. Hopefully Zac Beda will be back for us and Spencer Slaughter and Josh Hawkes as well.

"That will just give us a bit more experience in there which is the one thing I wanted to improve on last year. We've brought in experienced players but unfortunately due to injuries and other circumstances they haven't been around as much as we would have like but hopefully fingers crossed we'll get through training and we should be alright."

Loxwood against Hassocks will take place at The Beacon Ground, BN6 9LU, kicking off at 3pm.