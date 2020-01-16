Aldwick come from behind to beat Worthing

Aldwick's under-16 footballers kept pace at the top of the ACYFL Under-16 B division table with a hard-fought 4-1 victory over Worthing United.

They looked sluggish early on as the home side flew out of the blocks and took the lead within 20 seconds after a defensive mix-up at the back for Aldwick allowed striker Zachary Luke to lift the ball over the onrushing Klaudiusz Piasecki.

Aldwick could have drawn level on 18 minutes, but Fin Brian’s effort was ruled out by referee Christopher Ledger for a foul in the build-up.

A tactical reshuffle by Aldwick coach Maciek Kason paid dividends giving them a foothold in the game, and on the half-hour they got their reward when Brian capitalised on Worthing’s failure to clear their lines to poke home the equaliser.

Just before half-time, Aldwick took the lead through substitute Josh Parker’s turn and shot.

The second half began with pressure from United, but they rarely threatened the Aldwick goal with Kason’s team content to hit on the break.

Parker got his second before Ronnie Lee-Jones’s free kick deceived United keeper Josh Hill to seal the three points.

Next up for Aldwick is a short trip to Bognor Regis Town, with the teams separated by just two points, at the top of the league.

Aldwick: Piasecki, Crane, Longley, Copeland, Wąsowski, Lewis, Lee-Jones, Wright, Nowak, Harling, Brian. Subs: Parker, D Anthony, S Anthony, Billington.