AFC Worthing Divas is going into its second season and has already grown from an U12 side to include a junior U9 section.

The girls are part of the not-for-profit club AFC Worthing Youth and they rely heavily on the generosity of sponsors, family and friends, and the community.

Carly Goodlad, first aider and fundraiser, said: “The focus of our team is very much about friendships and learning how to play football through having fun.

“As more and more girls are getting into football and our teams grow, our costs inevitably go up. However, we are determined to charge only the bear minimum for girls to be part of our club. This is where this appeal comes in.

“We would desperately love to kit out our U12s team with a nice set of rain jackets to help keep them warm and dry, as much as possible on a football pitch, during the winter months.”

John Burton heads up the team of volunteer coaches and they are proud to be part of the This Girl Can scheme, encouraging girls to get active in whatever way they choose.

John said: “It is really important for our girls to feel happy, which means feeling good and comfortable. Playing during the winter months, well, you can imagine the weather, so being able to provide good-quality jackets for them to wear is super important to us as a club.

“We are now entering our second season and have very quickly grown from one team to also have a juniors section. We have, in connection with the FA, set up a Wildcat Centre, which is for girls aged 11 and under to come down and try football out. If they like it, there are clear progression routes, if they don’t, it’s nothing lost. This centre is completely free and designed to get girls playing the sport.”