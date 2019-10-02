AFC Uckfield 'good at what they do' says Lancing boss Rouane after loss

Lancing manager Naim Rouane gave credit to AFC Uckfield after his side lost 1-0 at home in the Premier Division on Saturday.

An early strike from Matt McClean gave the Oakmen the lead which they never relinquished.

The Lancers boss praised the opposition for stifling his side’s play on the day.

He added: “Credit to them, they got the goal and then made it difficult for us to break them down. They’re very good at what they do.”

The defeat is the Lancer’s first of the season and Rouane had nothing but praise for his players despite the result.

He added: “But I can’t take anything away from our lads they’ve been fantastic in our unbeaten run and I’m proud of them for sticking to our principles throughout.”

“We’ll look to improve on the details and similar situations that will arise again this season.”

Uckfield took the lead on 14 minutes through a low driven shot by McClean which Taylor Seymour in the Lancing goal could do nothing about.

After the goal both teams struggled to make clear cut chances for themselves.

The visitors then had Liam Baitup sent to the sin bin for dissent and ten minutes later Lancing’s James Rhodes was sent to the dug out for an early half time break.

The second half saw a renewed Lancers as they went on the offensive, desperately trying to get the equaliser.

The Lancing pressure was mounting and on 70 minutes a Lewis Finney free-kick struck the wall, fell to Matt Berridge who saw his rebounded effort well saved by the Uckfield keeper.

Lancing had one last throw of the dice as they decided to go more direct to try and salvage a point but it was ultimately to no avail as it finished 1-0 to the visitors.

Lancing visit Horsham YMCA on Saturday and the Lancing boss is looking forward to his side getting back on track.

He added: “I’m sure YMCA will be a great game on Saturday,”

“I know they’re a side that likes to get the ball down and play and so do we so I’m looking forward to a good game of football.”

Lancing: Seymour, Fenton, Juwara, Williamson, Bygraves, Hendy, Berridge, Louis (Phillips 78), Rhodes, Santos (Hewens 63), Finney

Unused: Bukleb, Altendorff, Evans