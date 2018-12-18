AFC Littlehampton Ladies show how far they have come in cup defeat

When the draw for the cup quarter was made it couldn’t have been much crueller with AFC being drawn against Hassocks Ladies who are top of the division above, this was certainly going to be a great test for a team that has only been together for six months.

The Golds came out of the blocks absolutely flying.

The high-pressing and touch-tight marking came as a real shock for Hassocks who were struggling to get out of their own half, had they underestimated their opponents from the lower league?

Wave after wave of Golds pressure was proving too much for the home side and if it wasn’t for some heroic match winning goal keeping and a huge amount of luck AFC could have been two or even three goals ahead within the first half hour.

On 15 minutes Sian Ford-Hunt was cruelly scythed down inside the 18 yard box, both teams stopped expecting the ref to award the obvious penalty, however for some bizarre reason the official waved play on.

Moments later Pippa Langridge blocked a half-hearted clearance out of the Hassocks defence and smashed an absolute thunderbolt which nearly broke the crossbar and clearly bounced over the line, once again the referee waved play on.

Frustratingly however if was on the half hour mark that AFC were taught a very quick lesson, totally against the run of play the home side were gifted a simple tap in from two yards, despite a fantastic initial save from the Golds keeper Becky Beale. AFC’s reaction to this huge disappointment was going to be so crucial.

They picked themselves up, dusted themselves down and continued to take the game to Hassocks.

The second half took on much the same pattern with the total domination from the “Golds” however to get a foothold in the game a slight change of formation was required. With AFC now pushing players forward the lightning quick Hassocks striker was getting chances to extend their lead. As AFC began to tire having put in such a fantastic performance they conceded a quick brace.

However the most spectacular piece of football was yet to come.

The move was started in defence by Sophie Tribe with contributions from Steph Carter, Becky Simmonds and Katie Burling. Sian Ford-Hunt, arriving late on the edge of the 18 yard box smashed a first time bending shot way past the Hassocks keeper. This was no more than the visitors deserved.

This was such fantastic game enjoyed by Hassocks, AFC’s travelling supporters and even more so by AFC Littlehampton Ladies. This was certainly evidence of how far the Golds have come in such a short space of time.

Every single AFC player was absolutely fantastic however Kim Chrimes in the heart of defence put in such a memorable performance against a very strong Hassocks strike force and was quite rightly awarded the EMW / Photronix Player of the Match.